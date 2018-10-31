Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ryder System (R)

Ryder System (NYSE: R) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/30/2018 – Ryder System had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho.

10/29/2018 – Ryder System had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2018 – Ryder System was given a new $64.00 price target on by analysts at Stephens. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/27/2018 – Ryder System was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/25/2018 – Ryder System was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2018 – Ryder System was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ryder's efforts to bolster its product portfolio through acquisitions are encouraging. To this end, Ryder completed two acquisitions in the past few months namely Metro Truck & Tractor Leasing and MXD Group. The company's initiatives to reward shreholders through dividend payments are another positive. In July 2018, Ryder hiked its dividend payout to 54 cents from the previous 52 cents. The company's efforts to grow its lease fleet pleases us. Its strong customer base is also a positive. However, increased capital spending is likely to weigh on the company’s bottom-line performance. We expect high operating expenses to limit bottom-line growth in the third quarter of 2018. Detailed results should be out on Oct 26. In fact, shares of the company have underperformed its industry in a year's time primarily due to high costs and debts.”

10/12/2018 – Ryder System had its price target lowered by analysts at Buckingham Research from $91.00 to $89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2018 – Ryder System was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

10/1/2018 – Ryder System is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

9/19/2018 – Ryder System was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/4/2018 – Ryder System is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of R stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.31. 73,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.11. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.97 and a 12-month high of $90.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Ryder System Inc alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Jones sold 20,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.15, for a total value of $1,550,946.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 27,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $2,171,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,316,961.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,453 shares of company stock worth $4,240,748 over the last quarter. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 22.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 56.0% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 33.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 92,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 23,446 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 40.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as ancillary maintenance and fleet support services.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.