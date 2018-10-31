Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Pagegroup (PAGE)

Pagegroup (LON: PAGE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 10/25/2018 – Pagegroup had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 520 ($6.79). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/16/2018 – Pagegroup was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an “outperform” rating. They now have a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 600 ($7.84).
- 10/11/2018 – Pagegroup had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 670 ($8.75). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/10/2018 – Pagegroup had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.
- 10/10/2018 – Pagegroup had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 590 ($7.71) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 560 ($7.32).
- 10/5/2018 – Pagegroup had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 9/27/2018 – Pagegroup had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 458 ($5.98) to GBX 590 ($7.71). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 9/3/2018 – Pagegroup had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 600 ($7.84). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
LON:PAGE opened at GBX 498.80 ($6.52) on Wednesday. Pagegroup PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 414.50 ($5.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 566 ($7.40).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th were issued a GBX 16.83 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Pagegroup’s previous dividend of $8.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 6th.
