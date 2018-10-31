Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Pagegroup (PAGE)

Pagegroup (LON: PAGE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/25/2018 – Pagegroup had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 520 ($6.79). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/16/2018 – Pagegroup was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an “outperform” rating. They now have a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 600 ($7.84).

10/11/2018 – Pagegroup had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 670 ($8.75). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/10/2018 – Pagegroup had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/10/2018 – Pagegroup had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 590 ($7.71) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 560 ($7.32).

10/5/2018 – Pagegroup had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/27/2018 – Pagegroup had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 458 ($5.98) to GBX 590 ($7.71). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/3/2018 – Pagegroup had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 600 ($7.84). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

LON:PAGE opened at GBX 498.80 ($6.52) on Wednesday. Pagegroup PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 414.50 ($5.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 566 ($7.40).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th were issued a GBX 16.83 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Pagegroup’s previous dividend of $8.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 6th.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

