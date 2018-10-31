Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for NetScout Systems (NTCT)

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ: NTCT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/27/2018 – NetScout Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/18/2018 – NetScout Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/17/2018 – NetScout Systems was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/13/2018 – NetScout Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NetScout Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of business assurance – a powerful combination of service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence solutions – for today’s most demanding service provider, enterprise and government networks. NETSCOUT’s Adaptive Service Intelligence (ASI) technology continuously monitors the service delivery environment to identify performance issues and provides insight into network-based security threats, helping teams to quickly resolve issues that can cause business disruptions or impact user experience. NETSCOUT delivers unmatched service visibility and protects the digital infrastructure that supports our connected world. “

10/8/2018 – NetScout Systems was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/2/2018 – NetScout Systems was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NTCT stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.37. 18,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,773. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In related news, Director Vincent J. Mullarkey sold 26,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $656,092.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,544.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vincent J. Mullarkey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $152,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,068.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,466 shares of company stock worth $886,672 over the last quarter. 3.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $365,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 44.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after buying an additional 101,797 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 18.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,327,000 after buying an additional 152,369 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 12.7% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 24,001 shares during the last quarter.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

