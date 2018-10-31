Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s Q1 2019 Earnings (IBCP)

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Investment analysts at FIG Partners issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note issued on Thursday, October 25th. FIG Partners analyst J. Rodis forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

IBCP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Monday, July 30th. DA Davidson raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Hovde Group set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock opened at $22.61 on Monday. Independent Bank Co has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The company has a market cap of $518.76 million, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $41.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.69 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In other Independent Bank Co.(MI) news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $372,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 33.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the third quarter valued at approximately $971,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 24.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 10.2% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,393,000 after buying an additional 107,300 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

