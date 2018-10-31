Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Heartland Financial USA Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heartland Financial USA in a report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.50. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $53.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.74. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $140.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.73 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

In other news, Director Kurt Saylor sold 5,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $303,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew E. Townsend sold 1,500 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $90,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,675 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,786,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,679,000 after acquiring an additional 49,944 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 48.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 28.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 15.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 11,583 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 997,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,699,000 after acquiring an additional 47,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

