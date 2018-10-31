Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mattel, Inc.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mattel in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

MAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mattel from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Mattel from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mattel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $13.79 on Monday. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Mattel had a negative return on equity of 65.25% and a negative net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mattel by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,612,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,200,000 after acquiring an additional 115,267 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Mattel by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 22,693 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Mattel by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 13,860.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Mattel by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.