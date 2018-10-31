Research Analysts’ Downgrades for October, 31st (AGN, ASR, CSGP, CX, EGRX, EXTR, FLIR, FLOW, FMX, GALT)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, October 31st:

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

