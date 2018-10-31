Repligen (RGEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect Repligen to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $47.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.84 million. Repligen had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Repligen to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Repligen alerts:

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $54.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.69. Repligen has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $58.99.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $121,707.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,582.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 27,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,590,833.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,717,031.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,884 shares of company stock worth $4,693,683 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.