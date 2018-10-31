Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,460 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Telefonica Brasil were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 16.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 92,417,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,097,001,000 after buying an additional 13,247,352 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Telefonica Brasil by 10.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 492,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 46,329 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in Telefonica Brasil by 291.9% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 318,392 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 237,139 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Telefonica Brasil by 12.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,521 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Telefonica Brasil by 7.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 75,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefonica Brasil alerts:

Shares of VIV stock opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. Telefonica Brasil SA has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays set a $13.00 price objective on Telefonica Brasil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Scotiabank set a $14.00 price objective on Telefonica Brasil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Telefonica Brasil from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Telefonica Brasil Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed line telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G and 4G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.