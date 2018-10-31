Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Forward Industries, Inc. (FORD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 846,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 75,301 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Forward Industries worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Forward Industries stock opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of -0.29. Forward Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $4.45.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Forward Industries had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $9.54 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Forward Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

