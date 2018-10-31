Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware Trims Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware reduced its position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 13.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,363,000 after purchasing an additional 38,208 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 112.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 76,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 39.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 278.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 130,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 96,070 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Gregory Q. Brown sold 204,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.47, for a total value of $25,920,405.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 102,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $13,034,782.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,145,455.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 649,479 shares of company stock valued at $82,082,428. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 price objective on Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Argus increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $128.00 price objective on Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.85.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $121.56 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $89.18 and a twelve month high of $131.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.41.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

