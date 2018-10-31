Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware Trims Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)

Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $123,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 171.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.3% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 199.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $83.29 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $92.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.5869 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 26th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

