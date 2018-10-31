Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware Sells 795 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware reduced its position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 142,091 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,797,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the second quarter. Asset Advisors Corp now owns 54,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 129,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,648,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 93,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $103.00 price target on TE Connectivity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.45.

NYSE:TEL opened at $79.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52-week low of $73.70 and a 52-week high of $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

