Regis Co. to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (RGS)

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regis in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regis’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

RGS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Regis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of RGS stock opened at $17.11 on Monday. Regis has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $848.12 million, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Regis had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $294.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regis by 488.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 502,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after acquiring an additional 417,417 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regis by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,362,000 after buying an additional 264,727 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Regis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,113,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regis by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,435,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,747,000 after buying an additional 118,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regis by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 62,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

