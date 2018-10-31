Regions Financial Corp (RF) Stake Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 914,212 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,773 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $16,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 8,481.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on RF shares. Wedbush set a $22.00 price target on Regions Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on Regions Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of RF stock opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Regions Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $20.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.