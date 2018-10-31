Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 3,538 Shares of WestRock Co (WRK)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its holdings in WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Charter Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, RFG Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRK opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. WestRock Co has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $71.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.32.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. WestRock had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock Co will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 65.65%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. Stephens set a $63.00 price objective on shares of WestRock and gave the company a “weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.42.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

