Regentatlantic Capital LLC Invests $9.28 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $248.53 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $232.42 and a one year high of $270.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.2067 per share. This represents a $4.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 26th. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

