Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $5.71 Million Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1,282.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 722,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,468,000 after acquiring an additional 670,441 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 4,168.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 516,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,686,000 after acquiring an additional 504,539 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 432.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 432,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,707,000 after acquiring an additional 351,078 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,017,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,750,000 after acquiring an additional 168,933 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 932,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,271,000 after acquiring an additional 128,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $155.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

Shares of RGA opened at $141.62 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 52-week low of $127.84 and a 52-week high of $165.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.74. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 22.14%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

