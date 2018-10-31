Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lam Research (LRCX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) recently:

10/29/2018 – Lam Research was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $225.00.

10/23/2018 – Lam Research had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $225.00.

10/23/2018 – Lam Research was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/17/2018 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $261.00 to $231.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2018 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $250.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2018 – Lam Research had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We believe N-T soft DRAM pricing and NAND pricing soft into 2H19 could be a Capex headwind. As we show in Exhbit-1, we see DRAM/NAND Capex pushouts. For LRCX, memory capex was ~77% of revenue. China overall strong but domestic spending could be weaker. LRCX noted China was strong at ~25% of total revenue with relatively balanced contributions from Memory, Foundry and Logic. China is expected to be up y/ y into 2019E, though we believe domestic China memory spend could be down y/y with YMTC’s challenges.””

10/17/2018 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2018 – Lam Research was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lam Research is currently suffering from oversupply and overcapacity of memory chips which is impacting the equipment spending across the world. Further, rising competition in the semiconductor capital equipment market especially from Applied Materials remains a headwind for the company’s market position. Notably, shares of Lam Research have underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. Nevertheless, the company remains optimistic on improving demand in its equipment and memory segments. Further, its strength in logic & foundry segments along with increased adoption rates of 3D NAND technology bodes well for its top-line growth. However, foreign currency fluctuation risks and cyclicality in the semiconductor industry are major concerns.”

10/16/2018 – Lam Research was given a new $279.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2018 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson to $225.00.

10/10/2018 – Lam Research was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lam Research’s top-line results continue to be impacted by weak PC demand. Also, oversupply and overcapacity of memory chips could impact Lam Research’s growth and sales figures as yields and output seem to be improving. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, robust demand for equipment and memory segment, strength in logic & foundry along with increased adoption rates of 3D NAND technology bodes well for its top-line growth. Further, the company’s popular etch and deposition technologies are suitable for the ongoing vertical scaling, multi-patterning, advanced packaging and advanced transistor architectures. This will help it rebound going forward.”

10/1/2018 – Lam Research was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/1/2018 – Lam Research had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $230.00.

9/26/2018 – Lam Research was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/25/2018 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $216.00 to $177.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/12/2018 – Lam Research was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/12/2018 – Lam Research was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $224.00.

9/6/2018 – Lam Research was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $139.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $133.42 and a one year high of $234.88.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 49.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. FMR LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,329,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,488 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank grew its position in Lam Research by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,795,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,349,000 after purchasing an additional 702,660 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lam Research by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,481,000 after purchasing an additional 694,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,818,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $454,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

