Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fielmann (FIE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fielmann (FRA: FIE) in the last few weeks:

10/30/2018 – Fielmann was given a new €50.50 ($58.72) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/25/2018 – Fielmann was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/25/2018 – Fielmann was given a new €62.00 ($72.09) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2018 – Fielmann was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/2/2018 – Fielmann was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/27/2018 – Fielmann had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

9/24/2018 – Fielmann was given a new €44.00 ($51.16) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/6/2018 – Fielmann was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at equinet AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/3/2018 – Fielmann had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Shares of FIE traded up €1.35 ($1.57) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €54.85 ($63.78). 207,733 shares of the company traded hands. Fielmann AG has a one year low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a one year high of €77.50 ($90.12).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.