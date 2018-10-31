Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 444,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,249 shares during the quarter. Reata Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.2% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $36,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RETA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,503,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,587,000 after acquiring an additional 311,924 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 545,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,077,000 after acquiring an additional 51,767 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $6,962,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 53,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 93,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 30,021 shares during the last quarter. 40.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RETA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Shares of RETA stock opened at $56.55 on Wednesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $99.50.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Keith Wayne Ward sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $813,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to address serious and life-threatening diseases with therapies by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome; and for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease.

