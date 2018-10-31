Realty Income (O) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.18-3.21 for the period.

O stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,850,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,039. Realty Income has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $61.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $328.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.95 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 25.96%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a nov 18 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 86.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on O shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price target on Realty Income and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realty Income from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Realty Income from an overweight rating to an equal rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised Realty Income from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.51.

In related news, COO Sumit Roy sold 18,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,074,028.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,657.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Case sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $2,019,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,172,049.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,067 shares of company stock worth $5,142,150 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,400 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

