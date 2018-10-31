RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (RICK) Holdings Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 11.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 468,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in RCI Hospitality were worth $14,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 31.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 15.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 35.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 12.0% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 22,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RICK opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a one year low of $25.27 and a one year high of $34.84. The company has a market capitalization of $254.13 million, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.71.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $42.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.97 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RICK. BidaskClub cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Westpark Capital set a $34.00 price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Nightclubs and Bombshells. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Scarlett's Cabaret, Silver City Cabaret, Cabaret East, and The Seville brands.

