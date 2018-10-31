Raymond James (RJF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Raymond James have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Further, its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in only one of the trailing four quarters. The company’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2018 (ended Sep 30) results show dismal trading performance and higher expenses, partly offset by investment banking fee growth. Slowdown in equity and debt issuances will continue to weigh on the company’s underwriting revenues. While strategic acquisitions, strong balance sheet, lower tax rates and persistent loan growth are expected to support profitability, mounting expenses mainly due to higher compensation costs and bank loan loss provisions will likely hurt bottom-line growth to some extent.”

Get Raymond James alerts:

RJF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Raymond James from $117.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Raymond James from $111.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $73.98 on Monday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $71.93 and a 12-month high of $102.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.13). Raymond James had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 5,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $527,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.75 per share, with a total value of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,055 shares in the company, valued at $889,056.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Raymond James by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Raymond James by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. 71.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Raymond James (RJF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.