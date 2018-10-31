Raymond James (RJF) Insider Buys $110,625.00 in Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) insider Tashtego S. Elwyn purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.75 per share, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,056.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Raymond James stock opened at $73.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.67. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $71.93 and a fifty-two week high of $102.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RJF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $117.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $111.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Raymond James by 51.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,877,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,759,000 after acquiring an additional 634,378 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 4,885.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 359,112 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Raymond James by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,521,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,986,000 after acquiring an additional 322,014 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 30.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 959,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,753,000 after acquiring an additional 221,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 400.0% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,337,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

