Raymond James & Associates Has $300,000 Position in Federated Investors Inc (FII)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Federated Investors were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 36.2% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 99,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 26,414 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 43.4% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 14,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 7.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Investors in the second quarter worth $9,057,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 479.9% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 26,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federated Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised Federated Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price target on Federated Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Federated Investors in a report on Sunday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Federated Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.21.

Shares of NYSE:FII opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Federated Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $36.76.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $308.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.04 million. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 26.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

