Raymond James & Associates Has $290,000 Holdings in GGP Inc (GGP)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of GGP Inc (NYSE:GGP) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in GGP were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GGP by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,588,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,602,000 after purchasing an additional 284,346 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GGP by 1,543.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,207,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951,738 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GGP by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,420,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,987,000 after purchasing an additional 20,712 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GGP by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 3,139,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GGP by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,468,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,421,000 after purchasing an additional 262,817 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GGP alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GGP. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GGP in a report on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $22.00 target price on shares of GGP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GGP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of GGP in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GGP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Shares of GGP opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. GGP Inc has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $24.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

GGP (NYSE:GGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). GGP had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $583.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GGP Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

GGP Company Profile

GGP Inc is an S&P 500 company focused exclusively on owning, managing, leasing and redeveloping high-quality retail properties throughout the United States. GGP is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol GGP.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GGP Inc (NYSE:GGP).

Receive News & Ratings for GGP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GGP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.