Raymond James & Associates Acquires 4,077 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (MDYG)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1,915,473.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,290,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290,660 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 16,253.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 700,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,948,000 after acquiring an additional 695,820 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 483,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,135,000 after acquiring an additional 328,105 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 582,582.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 227,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after acquiring an additional 227,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 343.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,064,000 after acquiring an additional 173,023 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $48.50 and a 12-month high of $57.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

