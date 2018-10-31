Rapid7 Inc (RPD) Shares Bought by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 817,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,105 shares during the quarter. Rapid7 makes up 1.0% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 1.74% of Rapid7 worth $30,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,171,000 after buying an additional 1,002,292 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 14,618.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 796,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,379,000 after purchasing an additional 791,570 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,119,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 535.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 327,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 276,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 701,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,912,000 after purchasing an additional 223,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $308,774.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $253,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 255,732 shares of company stock worth $9,505,242. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

RPD stock opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. Rapid7 Inc has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $39.40.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.40% and a negative return on equity of 105.43%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7 Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

RPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.21.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

