Rand Capital (RAND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 7th.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter. Rand Capital had a positive return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 55.79%.

Get Rand Capital alerts:

NASDAQ RAND opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 236.94, a quick ratio of 236.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 million, a PE ratio of 258.00 and a beta of -0.04. Rand Capital has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.