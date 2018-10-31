Radian Group (RDN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $330.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.59 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

NYSE:RDN traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.35. The stock had a trading volume of 69,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,396. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.49. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 16th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RDN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Radian Group from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions; and primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans.

