R1 RCM (RCM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect R1 RCM to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 52.71% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $207.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.59 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect R1 RCM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.55 million, a PE ratio of -18.64 and a beta of -0.76.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Albert Rene Zimmerli purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $97,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 59.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in R1 RCM stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,099 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.36% of R1 RCM worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

RCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.05.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

See Also: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.