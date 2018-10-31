QubitCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $37.00 (Q2C)

QubitCoin (CURRENCY:Q2C) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 31st. QubitCoin has a total market cap of $422,938.00 and approximately $37.00 worth of QubitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QubitCoin has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar. One QubitCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QubitCoin

Q2C is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. QubitCoin’s total supply is 336,344,967 coins. The Reddit community for QubitCoin is /r/qubitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QubitCoin is qubitcoin.cc

QubitCoin Coin Trading

QubitCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QubitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QubitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QubitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

