Quatloo Price Up 5.6% This Week (QTL)

Quatloo (CURRENCY:QTL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One Quatloo coin can now be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges. Quatloo has a market capitalization of $83,473.00 and approximately $82.00 worth of Quatloo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quatloo has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00778702 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011932 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003729 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00020011 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00001094 BTC.

About Quatloo

Quatloo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2014. Quatloo’s total supply is 7,718,883 coins. Quatloo’s official Twitter account is @quatloocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quatloo’s official website is quatloos.org

Quatloo Coin Trading

Quatloo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quatloo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quatloo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quatloo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

