QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Takes $446,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,900 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 180.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 560 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 632.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $227.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $95.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $159.72 and a 12 month high of $245.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 4th. The retailer reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.17 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.67%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.38%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.81, for a total value of $707,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,699.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider W Craig Jelinek sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.52, for a total transaction of $5,029,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 322,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,187,572.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,149 shares of company stock valued at $13,601,314. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.94.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.