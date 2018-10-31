QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Purchases Shares of 4,800 Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR)

QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 7,612.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

NYSE:EXR opened at $90.97 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.53 and a 52 week high of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 44.23% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $76,727.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,864.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,640 shares of company stock valued at $235,849 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXR. ValuEngine raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.27.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,568 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1,090,000 units and approximately 119 million square feet of rentable space.

