QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Acquires Shares of 20,600 Walmart Inc (WMT)

QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,600 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000. Walmart comprises approximately 1.2% of QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 23.0% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,599 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 27.8% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 14,570 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.1% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 60,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 327,779 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.16.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $102.42 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $81.78 and a 1 year high of $109.98. The company has a market cap of $293.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $127.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 594,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $58,417,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,250,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 881,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $86,001,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,691,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,199,130 shares of company stock valued at $976,228,654. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

