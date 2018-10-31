Quantenna Communications (QTNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $59.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.06 million. Quantenna Communications had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Quantenna Communications updated its Q4 2018 guidance to $0.18-20.00 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.18-$0.20 EPS.

QTNA stock opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. Quantenna Communications has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.26 million, a PE ratio of -864.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.95.

Several brokerages have commented on QTNA. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Quantenna Communications from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Quantenna Communications from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Quantenna Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. BidaskClub raised Quantenna Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Quantenna Communications from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

In related news, SVP David William Carroll sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $25,339.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,481.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sam Heidari sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $35,726.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,532.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,812. Corporate insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quantenna Communications stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Quantenna Communications Inc (NASDAQ:QTNA) by 117.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 91,630 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.46% of Quantenna Communications worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quantenna Communications

Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and draft 802.11ax.

