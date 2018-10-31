Qualys (QLYS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.22 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.04%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Qualys updated its Q4 guidance to $0.39-$0.41 EPS.

Shares of QLYS stock traded down $4.58 on Wednesday, reaching $71.65. 21,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,260. Qualys has a 12-month low of $52.32 and a 12-month high of $98.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Qualys alerts:

In other news, Chairman Philippe F. Courtot sold 20,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $1,706,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,438,092 shares in the company, valued at $464,032,390.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Philippe F. Courtot sold 60,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $5,275,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,458,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,875,448.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,641 shares of company stock worth $25,564,932 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QLYS. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on Qualys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Qualys to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Qualys in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.27.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.