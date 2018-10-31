Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel Acquires 153,447 Shares of Appian Corp (APPN) Stock

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel acquired 153,447 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $3,742,572.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of APPN opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 0.58. Appian Corp has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $43.61.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.31 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 81.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Appian Corp will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Appian by 66.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,371 shares during the last quarter. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Appian during the second quarter valued at $8,434,000. Engle Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Appian by 9.1% during the second quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Appian during the second quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Nepsis Inc. boosted its position in Appian by 29.6% during the second quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 184,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 41,999 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

