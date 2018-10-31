Quaint Oak Bancorp (QNTO) and Entegra Financial (ENFC) Financial Survey

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) and Entegra Financial (NASDAQ:ENFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Quaint Oak Bancorp and Entegra Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quaint Oak Bancorp 10.52% 8.68% 0.79% Entegra Financial 10.31% 9.16% 0.87%

49.6% of Entegra Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 32.7% of Quaint Oak Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Entegra Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Quaint Oak Bancorp has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entegra Financial has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Quaint Oak Bancorp and Entegra Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quaint Oak Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Entegra Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

Entegra Financial has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.32%. Given Entegra Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Entegra Financial is more favorable than Quaint Oak Bancorp.

Dividends

Quaint Oak Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Entegra Financial does not pay a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quaint Oak Bancorp and Entegra Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quaint Oak Bancorp $14.03 million 1.86 $1.46 million N/A N/A Entegra Financial $56.49 million 2.81 $2.57 million $1.42 16.21

Entegra Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Quaint Oak Bancorp.

Summary

Entegra Financial beats Quaint Oak Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quaint Oak Bancorp

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers deposit products, such as savings accounts, non-interest bearing business and consumer checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, multi-family residential, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial business, and other consumer loans. In addition, it offers mortgage banking, real estate sales, title abstract, and insurance services; and correspondence, telephone, and online banking services. The company operates through its main office located in Bucks County, Pennsylvania and a regional office in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania.

About Entegra Financial

Entegra Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Entegra Bank that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including savings accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, money market accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans, one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, commercial business loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as one-to four-family residential construction, other construction and land, and consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in securities, as well as provides wealth management services through a third party. As of January 18, 2018, it operated a network of 18 branches in the Western North Carolina counties of Cherokee, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Macon, Polk, and Transylvania; Upstate South Carolina counties of Anderson, Greenville, and Spartanburg; and Northern Georgia county of Pickens and Hall. The company also operated loan production offices in Asheville, North Carolina; Clemson, South Carolina; and Duluth, Georgia. The company was formerly known as Macon Financial Corp. and changed its name to Entegra Financial Corp. in 2014. Entegra Financial Corp. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Franklin, North Carolina.

