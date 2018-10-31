Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Quad/Graphics had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

NYSE QUAD traded down $2.63 on Wednesday, hitting $15.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,318,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,855. Quad/Graphics has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

Quad/Graphics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 31st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Quad/Graphics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Quad/Graphics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

In other Quad/Graphics news, EVP Jennifer J. Kent sold 9,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $199,591.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,583.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides print and marketing services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. The company offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Featured Article: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.