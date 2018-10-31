Qorvo (QRVO) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $880-900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $900.76 million.Qorvo also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $1.95-1.95 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on QRVO. Barclays cut their price objective on Qorvo from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Qorvo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Qorvo from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Qorvo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.43.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded up $2.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.51. 2,044,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,511. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $86.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.20. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $692.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $388,604.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,549,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $363,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,118,555.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,608 shares of company stock worth $3,635,256 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

