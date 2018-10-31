Qbic Price Reaches $0.0156 on Top Exchanges (QBIC)

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded down 33.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 31st. One Qbic coin can now be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, BTC-Alpha and SouthXchange. Qbic has a market cap of $61,830.00 and $332.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qbic has traded 129% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qbic Coin Profile

Qbic (QBIC) is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 4,703,345 coins and its circulating supply is 3,961,453 coins. Qbic’s official website is qbic.io . Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Qbic

Qbic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbic using one of the exchanges listed above.

