Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Oceaneering International Lowered by Seaport Global Securities (OII)

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Oceaneering International in a research note issued on Thursday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Urban now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Tuesday. Gabelli raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Societe Generale set a $29.00 price target on Oceaneering International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Friday, July 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

NYSE:OII opened at $18.86 on Monday. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.15 million.

In related news, Director T Jay Collins sold 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $443,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OII. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Oceaneering International by 14.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 31,659 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Oceaneering International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Oceaneering International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 486,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after acquiring an additional 18,337 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Oceaneering International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

