Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc Decreased by Analyst (ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) – Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report issued on Sunday, October 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.19. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.98 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZBH. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.86.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $114.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $134.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.96%.

In related news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson purchased 410 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,442.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,135,665.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $3,984,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.9% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 7,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.