Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Stora Enso Oyj Lifted by Analyst (SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stora Enso Oyj in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s FY2019 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th.
About Stora Enso Oyj
Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.
Featured Article: What are retained earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.