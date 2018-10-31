Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Stora Enso Oyj Lifted by Analyst (SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stora Enso Oyj in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s FY2019 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th.

SEOAY stock opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. Stora Enso Oyj has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

