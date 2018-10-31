Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust Cut by Analyst (HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report issued on Thursday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.82 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Shares of HT opened at $17.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $687.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $24.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 871,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,606,000 after acquiring an additional 55,256 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 737,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 429.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 39,864 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $113,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,221.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hasu P. Shah bought 1,450 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $25,012.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,666 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.