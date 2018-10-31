Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Enterprise Financial Services Corp Reduced by Analyst (EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Analysts at FIG Partners reduced their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for Enterprise Financial Services in a report released on Monday, October 29th. FIG Partners analyst B. Martin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. FIG Partners has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ FY2020 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.95 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Enterprise Financial Services to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Shares of EFSC opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $58.15. The company has a market cap of $977.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 16,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, insider Douglas Bauche sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,168.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.60%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

