Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Aon PLC Increased by Langen Mcalenn (AON)

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) – Analysts at Langen Mcalenn boosted their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for AON in a report released on Monday, October 29th. Langen Mcalenn analyst L. Greenberg now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.11. Langen Mcalenn also issued estimates for AON’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. AON had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price objective on shares of AON and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Sunday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AON from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.29.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $158.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. AON has a 52 week low of $130.87 and a 52 week high of $159.13. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in AON by 20.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,079,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,124,000 after buying an additional 23,060 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of AON by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 70,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,945,000 after buying an additional 12,183 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, CEO Caroline Grace sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell purchased 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.84 per share, with a total value of $798,312.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,962.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,685. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

